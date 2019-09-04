Incoming: Lounging In The Brexit Chaos

The latest on Dorian, Amazon's deadly last mile, 34 presumed dead in the California boat fire. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, Sept. 4.

Boris Johnson will seek an election after losing control of Parliament to MPs trying to stop a no-deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost control of Parliament in a crushing defeat on his first vote as prime minister. In a theatrical moment, he then purged 21 MPs from the Conservative party, a punishment for not voting with him. Johnson’s government lost the vote 328 to 301, meaning the so-called rebel alliance — an alliance of Lib Dems, Labour, SNP, and rebelling Tory MPs — can table legislation attempting to force the PM to seek another Brexit delay if he cannot secure a new deal with the European Union. The prime minister, who wants Brexit done by Oct. 31, has indicated that if his government loses the vote on the rebel legislation, it would aim to call a general election for Oct. 15. Out of the chaos, one amusing thing emerged: Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, stretched out in parliament during the Brexit debate, and the internet has adopted it as a meme. It looked like this:

Hurricane Dorian leaves at least 7 dead and “unprecedented” damage in the Bahamas Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds — the strongest hurricane to ever strike the country. “We are in the midst of a historic tragedy in parts of the northern Bahamas,” said Hubert Minnis, the prime minister of the Bahamas. At least seven people have been killed in the Abaco Islands, and officials expect the death toll to rise. Dorian reportedly destroyed thousands of homes on the island. You can see aerial photos showing the horrifying extent of the damage. The storm weakened to a Category 2, but it’s expected to move “dangerously close” to the Southeast US coast in the coming days, bringing “life-threatening” storm surge and lashing coastlines with hurricane-force winds.

Tim Aylen / AP Julia Aylen wades through waist deep water carrying her pet dogs as she is rescued from her flooded home in Freeport, Bahamas.