Incoming: In The Path Of Dorian

In the path of Dorian

Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to sweep up their coasts over this coming week.

Over the weekend, Dorian slammed into Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph — and by Monday, it had slowed to a crawl over Grand Bahama Island.

Dorian is then predicted to turn northward early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says, “Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast and Georgia coast, regardless of the exact track of Dorian’s center.”

Historically, flood waters from surging seas have been the major killer when hurricanes come ashore. We’ve put together maps showing Dorian’s likely predicted track, and the storm surge warnings.

A gunman killed 7 people in Texas in a highway shooting rampage

After an attempted traffic stop, the shooter hijacked a mail truck, opening fire on the highway, and shooting at random people. The incident left seven people dead, and 22 injured, including a 17-month-old toddler and three law enforcement officers.

Police later killed the shooter, a white man in his mid-thirties, near a movie theater. He was armed with an AR-style rifle, and authorities were investigating around 15 crime scenes, according to Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

Had the gunman entered the crowded movie theater before he was confronted by police, it's possible the death toll could have been higher.

The victims of the shooting include a 29-year-old letter carrier and a father who was driving with his wife and two young children. Here’s everything we know about the victims.

SNAPSHOTS

Many are feared dead in a California boat fire. The fire broke out on a 75-foot commercial diving boat off the coast of Southern California early Monday. Many of the divers aboard the boat, identified as the Conception, were thought to be sleeping below decks when the fire broke out. Five crew members who were awake when the fire started did manage to jump off the boat, and were rescued by a pleasure boat.

A 911 operator has been accused of being “rude” and “condescending” to a drowning victim before she died. Police said Debra Stevens of Arkansas was delivering newspapers when her car was swept away in a flash flood. By the time first responders arrived more than an hour later, Stevens had drowned. Police released her 911 call “with great reluctance.” In it, a dispatcher can be heard saying to Stevens: “You're not gonna die, I don't know why you're freaking out.”

Hackers tweeted racial slurs from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account. Dorsey’s page was compromised on Friday afternoon and tweeted the n-word and anti-Semitic remarks. A source confirmed he had his mobile device “SIM swapped.” In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said “The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider.”

Ariana Grande explained why a fan was wrong to accuse her of not singing live on tour. After the singer shared a video of her performing her hit “7 Rings” on tour, someone on Instagram commented that “it sounds like autotune and probably not live.” So Ariana went in, responding, “With all due respect, I could do this in your living room for you, fam.”