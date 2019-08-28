Incoming: Brazil Quibbles Over Aid As The Amazon Burns

The Trump administration is taking millions out of FEMA to fund immigration courts and ICE jails

The Department of Homeland Security will transfer more than $200 million to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which will pay for a massive increase in detention beds and temporary courts at the US border.

Where is the money coming from? $155 million will be diverted from FEMA's disaster relief fund, a fund that pays for the federal response to catastrophic events, like hurricanes or wildfires.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, who chairs the House DHS Appropriations Subcommittee, said in a letter to Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan, that she was worried about the money being diverted from FEMA.

The transfer of the funds comes as hurricane season ramps up and Tropical Storm Dorian takes aim at Puerto Rico this week.

Brazil said it would reject the G7’s $22 million aid package to fight the Amazon fires

At the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, world leaders pledged $22 million worth of aid to fight the fires that have ravaged the Amazon rainforest. The bulk of the money was to be for firefighting planes.

But Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff said that the money would be “put to better use reforesting Europe.”

After France president Emmanuel Macron said “The Amazon forest is a subject for the whole planet...we cannot allow you to destroy everything,” Bolsonaro accused France and other European nations of treating Brazil like a colony.

Bolsonaro later said Brazil could accept the aid funds if Macron withdraws his “insults.”

More than 80,000 fires have broken out in the Amazon this year, leaving a trail of ash and devastation. We put together a collection of photos that shows the damage.

SNAPSHOTS

A judge blocked Missouri’s 8-week abortion ban a day before it was going to take effect. The judge wrote that Missouri’s effort to ban abortions was clearly contrary to US Supreme Court precedent. Officials in states that have pushed for similar bans have openly acknowledged that they’re likely to lose in lower courts, but want to force the issue of abortion rights back before the Supreme Court with its conservative majority.

23 women stood in court and said Jeffrey Epstein abused them. One by one, with many in tears, the women described how Epstein manipulated, coerced, threatened, and sexually abused them when they were just teens. Here are their most powerful quotes.

A DC woman is divorcing her husband after he left her for Rep. Ilhan Omar. Dr. Beth Mynett said in a divorce filing that her political consultant husband, Tim Mynett, is in love with the Minnesota congresswoman. Mynett criticized her husband’s ability to care for the couple’s 13-year-old son, owing partly to his alleged affair with Omar.

Pete Davidson lost his temper at University of Central Florida students during a comedy set and now the college is mad. The college is hitting back after footage of Davidson found its way online. In the footage he calls students “privileged little assholes,” and at one point uses the word “retarded” as an insult.

Leslie Jones is leaving Saturday Night Live. Just ahead of the show’s 45th season premiere, the actor, comedian, and writer is leaving Saturday Night Live, where she's worked since 2014. Jones began on the show as a writer before becoming one of its featured players.