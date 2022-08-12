Diet Coke wasn’t exactly a necessity. By the time it launched in summer 1982, Coca-Cola already had Tab, its flagship sugar-free soda and the top-selling diet soda on the market. Tab sales were doing well. But the company wanted to expand the market. Women were the majority drinkers of low-calorie sodas, and men hadn’t embraced these drinks yet.

So in an effort to convince more men to drink its products, Coca-Cola did something it had never done before: It attached the Coke name to another drink that didn’t share the original formula. Pepsi had done it with the launch of Diet Pepsi some decades prior, but for Coke, which had long hesitated to risk the name of its flagship product, this was a big deal. Diet Coke tapped famous men like Taxi’s Judd Hirsch and hockey great Phil Esposito as the faces of the beverage. Careful not to exclude women from the marketing, its ads paired Whitney Houston with boxer Evander Holyfield. For Coca-Cola, a company that tended toward abstract ads featuring polar bears and choirs of nonfamous people, the Diet Coke brand was testing new waters.

It helped that Diet Coke’s launch came during the same year that Coca-Cola bought Columbia Pictures, one of Hollywood’s oldest and most storied film studios. Under Coke’s ownership, Columbia landed massive hits like Ghostbusters and The Karate Kid. By 1988, Hollywood had fully fallen in love with Diet Coke. The New York Times noted that it was the film industry’s “drink of choice” at parties.

When the ’90s soda slump began and consumers began to abandon sodas, Diet Coke first sought to shore up diet soda’s core base: women. In 1992, it shifted its slogan to be explicitly about calories — namely, “One Awesome Calorie.” Then in 1994, Diet Coke rolled out what remains its most famous ad campaign, the Diet Coke Break. It featured women working in an office who gathered around a window to watch a hot shirtless construction worker. The ad’s star, Lucky Vanous, became an instant sensation. People magazine named him one of the 50 most beautiful people in the world. Vanous told the New York Times that “neither I nor anyone else had any idea the commercial would cause this stir.”

In the mid-’90s, young consumers were turning away from carbonated beverages, toward juices, teas, and sports drinks. Soda was losing the edge that it had held for decades. Diet Coke, by then over ten years old, was already the top diet drink even as soda’s overall share of the beverage pie was on the decline. That’s when the people behind Diet Coke came up with an ingenious plan to get the 18–34 demographic back. The plan was Friends.

In January 1996, Coca-Cola spent $30 million on an elaborate Diet Coke advertising campaign involving Ross, Rachel, and the rest of the gang. Friends was ascendant, and its lovable, relatable stars were bona fide celebrities who inspired haircuts, on their way to forever alter television. So Diet Coke hitched its wagon to the show.

The campaign involved product placements, but it didn’t stop there: Diet Coke also sponsored 2,500 campus viewing parties. But the centerpiece of Diet Coke’s Friends tie-in was the massive “Who’s Gonna Drink the Diet Coke?” contest.

The stars of the show appeared in an ad campaign where the premise was that someone stole a Diet Coke from Rachel and Monica’s apartment. Each week, a Diet Coke ad would air featuring a different character drinking the soda. If you found that character’s name under the cap of your Diet Coke, you won a prize. It all came to a head in the episode after the Super Bowl, when we finally learned who stole the Diet Coke. (Rachel, obviously. Who else would it be?)

The campaign worked like a charm (though it was not without controversy). Sales rebounded, and the beverage claimed its position as a young generation’s drink of choice. Beverage trends began to reverse, and for much of the following decade soda sales skyrocketed again. In 2011, Diet Coke even beat Pepsi for the No. 2 spot for the first time (behind regular Coke). But even as the drink reached this milestone, trouble was on the horizon: Americans began abandoning soda once again.