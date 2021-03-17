Billie Eilish Is Right About The Grammys

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images Billie Eilish and Finneas win the award for Record of the Year at the Grammys.

Every year, I rage anew at the myriad injustices of the Grammy nominations: the snubs, the undeserved nominations, the unbearable whiteness and maleness of the slate of nominees. And every year, I dutifully put on my clown makeup and tune in to “music’s biggest night”™ with great hopes, like an absolute fool. This year was no different: I scoffed at the absence of Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters, the album of the year, from the Album of the Year category; I was confused by the shutout of the Weeknd from all categories; I set out on a quest to locate the horcruxes Chris Martin has created because it is surely dark magic that led to Coldplay’s negligible 2019 album Everyday Life being nominated for one of the top prizes. And yet there I was, with a big red nose and comically large shoes, watching the thing again. And while this year’s performances were engaging and vital — a first for the Grammys in a long time — the show was a mixed bag; it hinted at the Recording Academy’s desire to change but mostly caved to myopic patterns that it’s been stuck in for a long time. When Billie Eilish took the stage to accept her Record of the Year award, she said she was embarrassed and addressed most of her speech to Megan Thee Stallion: “You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you.” She added, “You deserve this.” It was a gracious and generous — if somewhat performative — move that in recent years has become familiar and worn: a white artist sheepishly accepting a Grammy in a major category despite feeling that the win belongs to a Black artist. There was Macklemore in 2014, texting Kendrick Lamar, “You got robbed. I wanted you to win.” In 2017, Adele said she “couldn’t possibly accept this award” after winning Album of the Year, adding that she’s grateful and all, “but the artist of [her] life is Beyonce,” and promptly broke her award in half to share it with Bey. These overtures are dramatic and bumbling and awkward — but they also reveal a prominent tension at the heart of the Grammys: The institution has largely neglected Black artists while hip-hop became the fulcrum of popular music. Now, even its best efforts to catch up seem too late. On Sunday, it was evident that the Recording Academy has been making a valiant effort to fix its eternal fuckery. There is grace in trying, but its largest strides forward still highlight the distance between the institution and the contemporary reality of the music world. Thanks to a foundation of pearl-clutching conservatism, decades of reinforcing white supremacy, and an outdated insistence on genre as a rigid defining category, Sunday’s program offered mostly the same ol’ long-standing failures in action.

It’s important to remember that the people who vote on the nominees and winners are an association of producers, engineers, musicians, and industry professionals. Once you think of them less as invisible and omnipotent arbiters of good music and more as a fallible and flawed collective, the frustrations with the Grammys begin to make sense. The awards were created out of a reactionary anxiety. In the late ’50s, record executives were worried about the rising tide of rock ‘n’ roll and urged the industry to close ranks and protect pop music. So the Recording Academy was formed, and the first Grammy Awards came into being, already saddled with an inherently conservative and wary mission. At the first ceremony in 1959, meant to celebrate the previous year’s music, Frank Sinatra was up for six awards, the most of any artist — including two different records in the Album of the Year category. Now, 60 years later, the first Grammys are better remembered for who wasn’t nominated: In 1958, Chuck Berry released “Johnny B. Goode,” and Little Richard put out “Good Golly, Miss Molly” — songs that would change music forever. The Grammys completely overlooked them. In fact, neither Berry nor Richard ever won a Grammy for their music: It took the Academy decades to honor both. Berry received the academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award nearly three decades later, in 1984, and Richard received it 9 years after that. The first Grammys set off a trend of the institution fearing massive shifts in popular music and being unable to recognize when an industry-changing moment is right in front of them. It tagged the Grammys with a reputation for lack of foresight that persists even now.

You could be forgiven if you thought the Grammys’ tribute to Beyoncé was going to add up to some kind of justice. I started to shift on my couch, excited to see the Academy follow through on its promises for change. I was more encouraged when H.E.R. took home the Song of the Year award for “I Can’t Breathe,” which was written in reaction to the death of George Floyd and the historic protests that followed. The Grammys gave enough indication that things are changing, and it felt like this could be the moment when the Academy would break its stubborn barriers. Which made it all the more awkward when Billie Eilish had to shoulder the burden of this lengthy history and the disappointment when change doesn’t arrive. It’s not Eilish’s fault. It never was. She makes perfectly good pop songs — but in accepting Record of the Year for the second year in a row, she realized she was the symbol of the Academy’s stagnation. Even she did not want any part in being awarded by an institution that keeps failing Black artists. “I’m embarrassed,” she told the world, but the embarrassment was not hers to wear.

The Weeknd told the New York Times that his decision to withdraw from future Grammys consideration is partly “because of the secret committees.” He’s referring to committees appointed by the Academy that review the nominations in each category. And he’s one of many; Zayn Malik has also condemned the committee system. We know relatively little of the committees' inner workings. In 1999, the LA Times managed to track one member down to give an off-the-record interview about the process, and here’s how they put it: “The goal in each category is to take the 20 nominations that the members send forth and get the list down to a consensus of the seven or eight that we feel are the [best].” Long the subject of criticism for its opacity, the “secret committees” situation boiled over last year. The Academy placed its former CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave five months into the job. Dugan, in turn, alleged that corruption runs rampant and that the Academy deliberately overrides its own democratic structure. She claimed she was fired for trying to bring this to the board’s attention. In 2017, Q-Tip attacked the Grammy committees after A Tribe Called Quest’s final album was snubbed. He suggested that producer 9th Wonder asked him to be on the rap committee and he declined. Then, one of Wonder’s artists, Rapsody, ended up with two nominations. “9th, what happened?” Q-Tip asked. The rub here is that Rapsody was the only woman nominated for a rap album that year. The committee might’ve been trying to address the historic dearth of nominations for women (yes, in the rap category, but also generally). But while the goal is a good one, the method of trying to fix it — without transparency — only raises further questions. One wonders: Are these committees the reason why Jay-Z has never won a Grammy in the major categories? Or why Beyoncé hadn’t taken a major trophy since 2010? Or why Pop Smoke, whose mark on 2020 cannot be overstated, was confined to a single rap performance nomination? The frustrating thing is that we don’t know, because the Academy won’t say. The awards show has a brutal history of confining hip-hop artists to the margins, to the “box” they must stay in. This was awkward before — but in 2021, it’s a crisis. Hip-hop is indisputably at the top of the pop culture pyramid. It dictates the rhythms and sets the tone for cultural conversations. Lil Baby’s My Turn, Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon: These are the albums that have overwhelmed the charts and garnered the acclaim of critics. Though it’s worth recognizing that all these artists earned a nomination for their singles, none of them received the nod for Best Rap Album. Among a relatively underwhelming field, Nas took home that award. In 2021. Nas. Worse: It was his first Grammy. That the best rapper of the ’90s wins his first Grammy in 2021 tracks perfectly. In 2019 — two decades into rap’s pop culture supremacy — a rap song finally won Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It was Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” — and Donald Glover didn’t even show to collect the award. It remains the only rap song to ever do so. One can’t blame him for not showing up.

