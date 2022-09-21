8 New Movies To Look Forward To This Fall

Angie Thomas’s first novel, 2017’s The Hate U Give, was a significant cultural moment, a bestseller that humanized the Black Lives Matter movement and issues of police brutality for a lot of readers. Its 2018 adaptation, however, largely failed to deliver on the accomplishments of the novel.

I imagine that Thomas is quite happy that the screen adaptation of her second novel, 2019’s On the Come Up, won’t meet the same fate. The movie, helmed by actor-turned-director Sanaa Lathan, is effective and charming and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

On the Come Up is the story of Bri (Jamila Gray), a 16-year-old living in Garden Heights — the same fictional Black neighborhood where The Hate U Give takes place — who wants to follow in her late father’s footsteps and build a legendary local rap career. When she steps into “The Ring,” the local rap battle arena, to earn her bona fides, she manages to become a local celebrity overnight. But it’s when Bri releases a viral hit that she’s forced to reckon with the possibility of having to abandon the people and the ideals that allowed her to succeed in the first place.

The film opens with Bri’s mother, Jay (Lathan), a woman with a drug addiction, abandoning Bri and her brother — a traumatic memory that Bri revisits often. By the time Bri’s a teen, Jay is sober but her daughter still wants little to do with her, whom Bri only calls by her first name. Bri’s chief concerns are her best friends and her budding rap career. For extra cash, Bri sells Skittles at school, but a confrontation with a school police officer serves as a key storyline for her first hit.

While On the Come Up is aware of the big themes at the heart of the story — racism, sexism, overpoliced Black teens, Black girlhood, and misogynoir — the film mostly nods at these topics without making declarations on any of them or fully fleshing them out. Instead, Lathan is interested in Bri’s specific story and treats it with sincerity and earnestness. The result is a delightful movie that gestures at social commentary without quite landing the punch.

Newcomer Gray is a standout and Lathan delivers a trademark moving performance, but it’s Da’Vine Joy Randolph who shines brightest as Aunt Pooh, Bri’s fierce and complicated aunt-manager. —E.A.

On the Come Up arrives on Paramount+ and in some theaters on Sept. 23.