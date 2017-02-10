BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

We Asked People In Tokyo What They Wish Their Prime Minister Would Say To President Trump

world

We Asked People In Tokyo What They Wish Their Prime Minister Would Say To President Trump

"Don't throw the world into too much fear and chaos."

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Ryan Broderick and Keigo Isashi

Headshot of Eimi Yamamitsu

Eimi Yamamitsu

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Keigo Isashi

Keigo Isashi

井指 啓吾 BuzzFeed Senior Creative, Japan

Posted on February 10, 2017, at 2:41 a.m. ET

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump will hold a summit meeting in Washington, DC, on Friday.

After the meeting, the two leaders will head to Trump&#x27;s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Some critics have called it &quot;golf diplomacy,&quot; and at a press conference on Tuesday, Seiji Mataichi, the head of Japan&#x27;s Social Democratic Party, called the meeting an embarrassing attempt to curry favor with the Trump administration.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

After the meeting, the two leaders will head to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Some critics have called it "golf diplomacy," and at a press conference on Tuesday, Seiji Mataichi, the head of Japan's Social Democratic Party, called the meeting an embarrassing attempt to curry favor with the Trump administration.

BuzzFeed News hit the streets of Tokyo to find out what the average person in Japan hopes Abe will tell Trump.

&quot;Don&#x27;t be a &#x27;Yes Man&#x27;.&quot;
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Don't be a 'Yes Man'."

&quot;Please emphasize Japan&#x27;s rights.&quot;
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Please emphasize Japan's rights."

&quot;Please tell President Trump to work closely with Japan and to do his best for world peace ... I want the Catholics, Muslims, and Buddhists to talk it out.&quot;
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Please tell President Trump to work closely with Japan and to do his best for world peace ... I want the Catholics, Muslims, and Buddhists to talk it out."

ADVERTISEMENT
&quot;We&#x27;re worried that we&#x27;ll be under America&#x27;s thumb.&quot;
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"We're worried that we'll be under America's thumb."

To President Trump:

&quot;Have a flexible mindset!!&quot;
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Have a flexible mindset!!"

&quot;No war!! Peace first.&quot;
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"No war!! Peace first."

&quot;Get it together!!&quot;
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Get it together!!"

ADVERTISEMENT
&quot;Don&#x27;t throw the world into too much fear and chaos.&quot;
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Don't throw the world into too much fear and chaos."

&quot;Don&#x27;t close the door!!&quot;
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Don't close the door!!"

This post was translated from Japanese.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT