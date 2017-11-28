People In Japan Are Calling This Kiwi Politician "Uncle" For His Speech About Gay Marriage

A version of Williamson’s speech with Japanese subtitles has been retweeted over 130,000 times. It was posted in response to comments made by Wataru Takeshita of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), who was criticized this week for saying same-sex couples should not attend banquets at the Imperial Palace hosted by the emperor and empress because "it doesn't fit with Japanese traditions." Takeshita later apologized after public outcry.

Following Takeshita's comments, Twitter user @bulldog_noh8 shared the subtitled video of Williamson's "big gay rainbow" speech from the final reading of New Zealand's same-sex marriage legislation in 2013.

"When New Zealand passed a bill legalizing same-sex marriage, this is what one uncle, the assembly member who voted for the bill, said. The speech was praised around the world even back then," @bulldog_noh8 wrote. "Dedicating this to young people who have not heard it yet."