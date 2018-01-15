BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Woman Shared A Strawberry That Looked Like A Cat To Twitter And Everyone Was Inspired

world

A Woman Shared A Strawberry That Looked Like A Cat To Twitter And Everyone Was Inspired

It really does look like a cat.

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Eimi Yamamitsu

Eimi Yamamitsu

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 15, 2018, at 7:20 a.m. ET

Last week, Twitter user @mugi411 from Tochigi, Japan, posted a picture of a strange strawberry.

昨日食べたいちごがネコっぽかったから顔描いてみた
むぎ @mugi411

昨日食べたいちごがネコっぽかったから顔描いてみた

Reply Retweet Favorite

She told BuzzFeed News that it all started when her brother brought home some strawberries. "When Mom was washing the strawberries, she looked at the weirdly shaped one and asked me, 'Does this remind you of something?'"

むぎママさん提供

"A cat!" she replied. So she decided to post the side-by-side to Twitter. It quickly went viral.

Twitter: @mugi411
ADVERTISEMENT

(It really does look like a cat!)

どう考えてもおやつの余韻が長い
むぎ @mugi411

どう考えてもおやつの余韻が長い

Reply Retweet Favorite

Twitter loved it, and began suggesting other ideas for what the strawberry looked like.

@mugi411 俺も触発されてコムデギャルソンにしてみた結果絶対に伝わらないだろうけどあえて投下してみるww
サイガ＠下手の猫好き @johndog_saiga

@mugi411 俺も触発されてコムデギャルソンにしてみた結果絶対に伝わらないだろうけどあえて投下してみるww

Reply Retweet Favorite

A fish:

@mugi411 何だか大喜利っぽくなってきたなww
サイガ＠下手の猫好き @johndog_saiga

@mugi411 何だか大喜利っぽくなってきたなww

Reply Retweet Favorite

A unicorn:

@mugi411 Unicorn 🦄
Mirai @Shiro_038

@mugi411 Unicorn 🦄

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Akabeko (a toy in the shape of a legendary Japanese cow):

@mugi411 こちらはいかがでしょう！← ※赤べこ
放し飼いのヤギさん @kmkz823

@mugi411 こちらはいかがでしょう！← ※赤べこ

Reply Retweet Favorite

People from all around the world have shared their ideas.

@mugi411 I see a whale! 🐳
Heidi Helen Pilypas @heidi_helen

@mugi411 I see a whale! 🐳

Reply Retweet Favorite

A bear:

Weibo

A mermaid:

@mugi411 I see a wee mermaid.
stephanie @shoog_

@mugi411 I see a wee mermaid.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

A dog:

@mugi411
Sasha🌠 @AyoWagwan_

@mugi411

Reply Retweet Favorite

So many dogs:

@mugi411
Portmanteau Jones @SadlyCatless

@mugi411

Reply Retweet Favorite

It kept getting more and more creative:

@mugi411
Le ☕ Red @LeCafeRed

@mugi411

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pac-Man!

@mugi411 I mean, clearly...
🇺🇸 murica @curbyourleftism

@mugi411 I mean, clearly...

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"An elephant carrying the moon on its head":

@mugi411 I see an elephant carrying the moon on its head.
Nicole L. @Nicoliolioki

@mugi411 I see an elephant carrying the moon on its head.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A T. rex crying about not being able to reach to shave the last bit of beard under his chin:

@mugi411 Could also be a T. Rex crying about not being being able to reach to shave the last bit of beard under his… https://t.co/ahrmAKF27g
Suman kaur @SumanKaurArt

@mugi411 Could also be a T. Rex crying about not being being able to reach to shave the last bit of beard under his… https://t.co/ahrmAKF27g

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's obviously a special strawberry that can transform into anything. But how did it taste?

"It was as sweet and juicy as it was big and misshapen! It was like having all the good points of strawberries concentrated into one!" @mugi411 said.

Nice!

@mugi411 @nippon1941 いいね👍
壱岐㌠ @exciting357

@mugi411 @nippon1941 いいね👍

Reply Retweet Favorite

This post was translated from Japanese.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT