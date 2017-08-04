You Should 100% Try This Weird Finger Trick
Seriously, how do you do this?!
Last month, Nigerian viral content website KRAKS TV posted this photo to its Twitter.
A few days later, Chinese TV personality Li Sisi posted a photo of her trying the challenge onto her Weibo page.
She wrote, "If you tried twisting your fingers like this after reading this post, raise your hand🙌"
Li's post got a load of people trying out the trick in the replies.
Apparently you need flexible fingers.
Some people jumped on the bandwagon and started showing off their finger-twisting prowess in other ways.
If you've been trying to twist your fingers while scrolling through this post, here are some tips.
Good luck, and please don't end up in A&E. ✊
This post was translated from Japanese.
