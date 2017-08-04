BuzzFeed News

You Should 100% Try This Weird Finger Trick

Seriously, how do you do this?!

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Rachael Krishna

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 4, 2017, at 6:07 a.m. ET

Last month, Nigerian viral content website KRAKS TV posted this photo to its Twitter.

1k airtime for the 1st person to do this correctly ➡(Please reply this tweet with a picture of you doing it so I c… https://t.co/VVyhbDzcBz
KRAKS™️ TV @KraksTV

1k airtime for the 1st person to do this correctly ➡(Please reply this tweet with a picture of you doing it so I c… https://t.co/VVyhbDzcBz

It's unclear where the photo came from.

A few days later, Chinese TV personality Li Sisi posted a photo of her trying the challenge onto her Weibo page.

@主持人李思思 / Via Weibo

She wrote, "If you tried twisting your fingers like this after reading this post, raise your hand🙌"

@主持人李思思 / Via Weibo

Li's post got a load of people trying out the trick in the replies.

Weibo
&quot;Yes.&quot;
Weibo

&quot;It&#x27;s standard.&quot;
Weibo

&quot;Yeah, I can do it with both hands.&quot;
Weibo

Apparently you need flexible fingers.

&quot;This is as far as I can go.&quot;
Weibo

&quot;No fun when you have stubby fingers!!&quot;
Weibo

&quot;I really can&#x27;t.&quot;
Weibo

Some people jumped on the bandwagon and started showing off their finger-twisting prowess in other ways.

Weibo
Weibo
Weibo

If you've been trying to twist your fingers while scrolling through this post, here are some tips.

Weibo

Good luck, and please don't end up in A&E. ✊

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

This post was translated from Japanese.

