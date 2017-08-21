This Cat Had The Best Reaction After He Was Caught Stealing A Piece Of Fish
Same.
Chibikuro is a black cat from Japan. He was recently caught trying to eat a stolen piece of fried fish.
When his owner demanded to know, "Who has dared to steal this fish?" Chibikuro's reaction was extremely relatable.
"When I caught him with the fish, Chibikuro refused to release it no matter what," Chibikuro's owner, Kuni-chan, told BuzzFeed News.
"In the end, Chibikuro looked uncomfortable, so I gave up and let it go," he said.
Kuni-chan said Chibikuro is a year old, and loves mischief and food.
Chibikuro lives with Kuro, a cat who's four years older.
"It's interesting how cats can have such different personalities," he said. "But both cats are loved in our family."
This post was translated from Japanese.
