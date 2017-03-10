BuzzFeed News

This Japanese Couple Match Their Outfits And People Are Obsessed With Them

"Since we both have gray hair, we thought it'd be funny to match our fashion styles!"

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Rachael Krishna

Posted on March 10, 2017, at 12:35 p.m. ET

A Japanese couple have gone viral around the world, thanks to their habit of coordinating their outfits.

Instagram
Mrs. Pon (left) and Mr. Bon.

Mrs. Pon (left) and Mr. Bon.

The couple, known as "Mr. Bon and Mrs. Pon," are both in their sixties and have been married for over 30 years.

@bonpon511 / Via instagram.com

"When we go to Ikea, we feel like wearing blue."

The couple started their current Instagram account, bonpon511, in December, when their daughter, Ms. May, suggested they get a joint account. They started matching their outfits because they noticed they already had matching hair.

@bonpon511 / Via instagram.com

"Since we both have gray hair, we thought it'd be funny to match our fashion styles, so we started wearing clothes of the same color and patterns," said Mrs. Pon.

@bonpon511 / Via instagram.com
The photos are taken by Ms. May when the couple go out on trips.

@bonpon511

Despite being together for so long, Mr. Bon and Mrs. Pon only recently started matching their outfits.

@bonpon511 / Via instagram.com

"When I was young, I found matching styles embarrassing, but at this age, I no longer feel ashamed," she said.

@bonpon511 / Via instagram.com

Thanks to their adorable photos, the couple have quickly gained hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

@bonpon511
Mrs. Pon said they don't have any strict rules for their outfits, apart from some coordination: "We decide based on how we feel each day. We like monotones, red and blue, so inevitably we decide on colors we both like."

@bonpon511 / Via instagram.com

People from across the world follow their account. They think their photos are adorable and Mr. Bon and Mrs. Pon are the ideal couple.

instagram.com
Instagram: @bonpon511

They've even been sent fan art!

instagram.com
When asked about the secret behind their long union, Mrs. Pon credited her husband's busy work schedule.

@bonpon511 / Via instagram.com

"Bon is a work-centered person who leaves early in the morning and only comes back after midnight," she said. "We've been married for nearly 37 years, but I think we only stayed together for about one-third of that time."

@bonpon511 / Via instagram.com

But fans of the fashion-forward couple will be happy to know that they plan to retire soon, so they'll be spending way more time together.

instagram.com

"We're finally retiring this March, so I'm very happy to think that at last we'll have more time for us to spend together," she said. "We'd like to recover the time we missed and live the rest of our lives happily together."

instagram.com

This post was translated from Japanese.

