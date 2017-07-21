BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Dog's Infectious Smile Is Breaking Everyone's Heart

world

This Dog's Infectious Smile Is Breaking Everyone's Heart

What a sweetheart.

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Eimi Yamamitsu

Eimi Yamamitsu

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 21, 2017, at 5:46 a.m. ET

Euro is a 5-year old Jack Russell terrier from Thailand.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

She is known for her unique smile.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Her infectious grin has gained her thousands of followers on her Instagram account — @eurosaurus.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Her owner, Sumitra Jiawiphat, told BuzzFeed News, "Euro is an energetic, fun dog."

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Euro loves flowers.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

And loves to pose with them!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Jiawiphat explained that Euro's smile is due to an an unusual bite pattern.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Despite this, her smile has the power to bring energy to everyone.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @eurosaurus
ADVERTISEMENT

Especially the three other dogs she lives with.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Like here, with her and her sister being queens.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Jiawiphat said that Euro always makes her happy, "even though she gets in trouble a lot."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @eurosaurus

But that doesn't seem to put off Euro's fans.

Instagram: @eurosaurus
ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram: @eurosaurus
Instagram: @eurosaurus

You can find more adorable photos here.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

This post was translated from Japanese.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT