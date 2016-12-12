BuzzFeed News

This Is What Happens When You Do Magic For A Dog

"She understands what we're talking about."

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Rachael Krishna

Posted on December 12, 2016, at 6:33 a.m. ET

This is Aco, a 3-year-old Shiba Inu from Hokkaido, Japan.

アコママさん提供

Last week, her owner shared a video to Instagram of Aco being amazed by a magic trick.

1...2...Gone!

1...2...Gone!

@acoshiba / Via Instagram: @acoshiba

Since the video was shared, people from all over the world have left comments praising Aco's adorable reaction.

Instagram: @acoshiba
Instagram: @acoshiba

Aco's owner told BuzzFeed News that the reaction seen in the video was achieved on the third attempt: "The shake was unexpected!"

アコママさん提供

She also said that Aco is a very perceptive dog and often seems to understand her family on a deeper level.

アコママさん提供

"Shiba inus are nervous and hard to please, but Ako is not a typical shiba, in a positive sense," she said. "Recently, depending on the subject, we talk to each other in a way that Aco can't hear us."

アコママさん提供

Aco's Instagram is full of cute videos, like this one of her dancing to Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen.

@acoshiba

This post was translated from Japanese.

