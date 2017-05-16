This Amazing Cat Plays Piano Better Than You Ever Could

BuzzFeed News

What an adorable duo.

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Eimi Yamamitsu

Eimi Yamamitsu

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 16, 2017, at 5:47 a.m. ET

Sarper Duman is a pianist from Turkey. Duman loves cats.

@sarperduman / Via instagram.com

When Duman practices the piano at home, he always has his trusted assistant by his side.

@sarperduman / Via instagram.com

The cat, who Duman calls Pianist Cat, sits on Duman's lap whenever he plays, and the two play together.

Via Instagram: @sarperduman

Sometimes Pianist Cat decides to start playing a solo.

Via Instagram: @sarperduman
And sometimes he dozes off while listening to the beautiful music.

Via Instagram: @sarperduman

Or gazes lovingly at Duman.

Via Instagram: @sarperduman

Don't you just love this duo? <3

Via Instagram: @sarperduman

Duman's videos of him and Pianist Cat have gone viral on Twitter, receiving thousands of retweets.

It's not easy being a pianist cat. He works very hard. And when he tired of playing the piano.. 🎹😺🐈🎶
Sarper Duman @sarperduman

It's not easy being a pianist cat. He works very hard. And when he tired of playing the piano.. 🎹😺🐈🎶

People love the cat's calm demeanor and Duman's beautiful piano skills.

@sarperduman @SmartBitches That smile kills me!
Tiffany Reisz @tiffanyreisz

@sarperduman @SmartBitches That smile kills me!

@sarperduman He looks very pleased with himself and so he should be
Chris Parker @ChrisRParker

@sarperduman He looks very pleased with himself and so he should be

@sarperduman forget abt the cat just for a moment..the tune itself is so soothing...thanx mate..👏
uday @udaytwitt55

@sarperduman forget abt the cat just for a moment..the tune itself is so soothing...thanx mate..👏

If you want to see more piano videos from Duman and Pianist Cat, check out his Instagram account or his Twitter.

Via Instagram: @sarperduman

This post was translated from Japanese.

