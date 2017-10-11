People Are Outraged After This Woman Died Of Heart Failure From Being Pressured To Work 150 Hours Of Overtime

NHK

Sado covered two elections in summer 2013: the Tokyo Assembly election and the upper-house election. According to the Asahi Shimbun, her work included interviews with candidates and campaign staffs, recording campaign speeches, and attending meetings that predicted the result of an election.

Over the course of covering two elections, she spent most days working past midnight. In the month leading up to her death, she only took two days off.

Sado died three days after the second election.