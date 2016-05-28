Here's What People In Hiroshima Thought About Obama's Visit

Eimi Yamamitsu / BuzzFeed

"I became an atomic bomb victim when I was 16. I lost my sister. I detested atomic bombs, but I don't have feelings of hate anymore. I come to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park everyday, but I couldn't make it yesterday. That's why I'm here today to stand and reflect at places where Obama offered flowers and where he delivered his speech.

"I'm very happy that he came, because I never expected an American president to visit here. After the atomic bomb was dropped, the bomb blasted away everything-- there were no sights of people, buildings, or anything. Just a clean road. And today, it's just emotional how foreigners, children and many people are interacting at this very place."