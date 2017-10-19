This Politician Had The Best Reaction To Having To Sit Through A Three-Hour Speech
Same.
Yesterday was the beginning of China's week-long Communist Party Congress, which is held every five years.
At 9 o'clock, Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping took to the podium to give his policy speech.
It lasted three hours and 23 minutes.
Seated next to Xi was 91-year-old former president Jiang Zemin. It was actually rumored that he had died in May this year.
It turns out he is still very much alive, apparently. In fact, here he is, reading a printout of Xi's speech...
🔎🔎🔎
Here he is blowing his nose...
Here he is checking the time...
Here he is just getting kind of sleepy...
Here he is being offered a cup of tea because he looks so sleepy...
Big yawn!
And here he is nodding off...
And here's another former Chinese president, Hu Jintao, showing Xi his watch after Xi sat back down. (Jiang is asleep next to them, fyi.)
The end!
This post was translated from Japanese.
-
バズフィード・ジャパン ニュース記者
