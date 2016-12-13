People Can't Get Enough Of The Girl Who Discovered Her Twin In A Museum

BuzzFeed News

"The moment I saw this person, I could feel fate at work!"

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Rachael Krishna

Posted on December 13, 2016, at 10:29 a.m. ET

A16-year-old from Japan has gone viral after spotting her doppelgänger in a museum in Taiwan.

私の前前前世いた
ゆ き @1999n12y27

私の前前前世いた

"I found my pre-pre-pre-existence."

Yuki told BuzzFeed News that the picture was taken at the National Palace Museum in Taipei City, during a school trip to Taiwan.

1030-1031 ななこと京都＆大阪の旅💨 歩いて歩いてとにかく歩いて、食べて笑って語ってすごく充実してた❣関西人いい人ばっかりだった😳体はクタクタだったけど最後まで楽しめたのはななこのおかげ！🙆 2日間本当にありがとう😊💫 ま… https://t.co/wyWl8Ue3oH
ゆ き @1999n12y27

1030-1031 ななこと京都＆大阪の旅💨 歩いて歩いてとにかく歩いて、食べて笑って語ってすごく充実してた❣関西人いい人ばっかりだった😳体はクタクタだったけど最後まで楽しめたのはななこのおかげ！🙆 2日間本当にありがとう😊💫 ま… https://t.co/wyWl8Ue3oH

"Before I had seen it, my friend had a look. She called me over, so I was like, 'What is it?' Then I saw that picture," she said. "It looked so much like me that even I was convinced!

The print shows an unknown Yuan Dynasty Empress.
The print shows an unknown Yuan Dynasty Empress.

As well as being retweeted over 60,000 times, the tweet prompted other Twitter users to mashup Yuki and the print.

@1999n12y27 お納め下さい！
よっしー @Yoshi87_87

@1999n12y27 お納め下さい！

@1999n12y27 SNOWで入れ替えても違和感ないです！
きまisSHiT @Kima_BiSH

@1999n12y27 SNOWで入れ替えても違和感ないです！

She was even featured on local news.

@1999n12y27 今日のテレビ
@lilyruru2016

@1999n12y27 今日のテレビ

Despite obviously finding the encounter funny, Yuki said she overwhelmed by the response to the photo, which has been covered by news sites around the world.

"I didn't think it would go this far."

This post was translated from Japanese.

