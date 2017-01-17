This Adorable Impatient Kitten Wants To Distract You From Your Work

Meet Benny the kitten. Benny has caused quite a stir on Instagram thanks to his impatient attitude toward his owner Kyeong Hyun's homework.

He just really wants a stroke.

Kyon tries to keep writing...

But he eventually gives in and lets Benny help with his homework.

"Benny added happiness to our family," she said.

But when asked about whether her son managed to finish his homework, she was less enthusiastic.

"He got engrossed playing with Benny, and in the end he couldn't finish his studies."