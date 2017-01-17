BuzzFeed News

This Adorable Impatient Kitten Wants To Distract You From Your Work

This Adorable Impatient Kitten Wants To Distract You From Your Work

Kittens > Work TBH.

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Rachael Krishna

Eimi Yamamitsu

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 17, 2017, at 10:40 a.m. ET

Meet Benny the kitten. Benny has caused quite a stir on Instagram thanks to his impatient attitude toward his owner Kyeong Hyun's homework.

instagram.com / Via Instagram: @park_kkone

He just really wants a stroke.

instagram.com / Via Instagram: @park_kkone

Kyon tries to keep writing...

@park_kkone / Via Instagram: @park_kkone

But he eventually gives in and lets Benny help with his homework.

@park_kkone / Via Instagram: @park_kkone
Since being posted on Saturday, the video has been viewed over 100,000 times. Kyeong Hyun's mother, who owns the Instagram account @park_kkone, told BuzzFeed News that Benny is two months old and the seventh cat the family own.

instagram.com

"Benny added happiness to our family," she said.

But when asked about whether her son managed to finish his homework, she was less enthusiastic.

"He got engrossed playing with Benny, and in the end he couldn't finish his studies."

This post was translated from Japanese.

