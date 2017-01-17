This Adorable Impatient Kitten Wants To Distract You From Your Work
Kittens > Work TBH.
Meet Benny the kitten. Benny has caused quite a stir on Instagram thanks to his impatient attitude toward his owner Kyeong Hyun's homework.
He just really wants a stroke.
Kyon tries to keep writing...
But he eventually gives in and lets Benny help with his homework.
ADVERTISEMENT
Since being posted on Saturday, the video has been viewed over 100,000 times. Kyeong Hyun's mother, who owns the Instagram account @park_kkone, told BuzzFeed News that Benny is two months old and the seventh cat the family own.
But when asked about whether her son managed to finish his homework, she was less enthusiastic.
"He got engrossed playing with Benny, and in the end he couldn't finish his studies."
This post was translated from Japanese.
Can’t get enough cats? Sign up for BuzzFeed’s “This Week in Cats” newsletter and you’ll get all the cutest kitty news every Friday!
If you can't see the signup box above, just go here to sign up for BuzzFeed's "This Week in Cats" newsletter!
-
バズフィード・ジャパン ニュース記者
Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.