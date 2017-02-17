This Teen Is Attempting To Translate President Trump's Tweets For Japanese People

The creator of the account, a 17-year-old high-school student who asked to be referred to as "Mr K.T", told BuzzFeed News he made the account to help improve his English.

The student said he finds it difficult to balance the tone and language of the translations, often changing his choice of language depending on whether Trump is talking about a friend or an enemy.

"What I do is to write the text multiple times and pick the one that feels like the best fit. Also, I have to be careful with 'wording' not to sound politically biased" he said. "When it's a statement directed to the American people, I use polite words, but when it's addressed to political enemies, I choose more aggressive terms to my translations. This raises a little of criticism sometimes, but I always take the content into account and try to use the most suitable expressions."