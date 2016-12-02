BuzzFeed News

A Mom Secretly Filmed Her Daughter Doing A Viral Dance Video And It's Hilarious

"When I was filming a video by myself, I heard my mom laughing, and it was like, what?! Are you filming this?!"

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Kassy Cho

Eimi Yamamitsu

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 2, 2016, at 8:15 a.m. ET

Maya, a high school senior from Japan, recently decided to dress up like No-Face from the movie Spirited Away and make a video for a dance that's currently going viral in Japan.

Maya

But it turns out Maya was not alone this whole time — her mom caught her dancing, secretly recorded a video, and uploaded it to Twitter, where it has since gone viral.

娘の様子がおかしい、、😰😰 #恋恥ダンス
Miuko♪Alignment @miukommm

娘の様子がおかしい、、😰😰 #恋恥ダンス

"My daughter is acting strange…"

Twitter: @miukommm

Maya told BuzzFeed News she felt like dancing after she saw a video of two girls doing the dance on Twitter.

Maya
"But then I thought that something wasn't quite right. I mean, that I could make it funnier," she said.

Maya

"I thought showing my face while dancing would be a little too much, so I put on my No-Face costume and did it," she said.

Maya

She added that she had the costume because her class was doing a play in the school festival.

“When I was filming the video of myself, I heard my mom laughing, and it was like, 'What?! Are you filming this?!'" Maya said.

Maya

She said she and her mom are surprised at how viral the video has become on Twitter.

"We're like, 'What?! 20,000 retweets?!?'" she said.

Luckily, Maya sent BuzzFeed News her dance video. So you can watch Maya's totally excellent No-Face dance here:

Maya / Via video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

This post was translated from Japanese.

