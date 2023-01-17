“Abducted In Plain Sight” Director Skye Borgman Said She Tries To Unravel The Layers Of True Crime Cases In Her Documentaries

Similarly, you’ve said in interviews that you had potentially hours of additional footage you could’ve included about Bob Berchtold in Abducted in Plain Sight, but you decided to center the story on the Broberg family. It seemed like people were begging you for a sequel and that it was something you’d consider if you had the funding. How (if at all) has the recent Peacock docudrama A Friend of the Family (and Jan Broberg’s corresponding Peacock documentary ) affected your plans?

SB: I feel that Abducted in Plain Sight was a complete story and captured so much of what the Broberg family was going through in the 1970s. The Peacock documentary is entirely different and focuses more on Jan’s continued healing journey and her desire to educate people. I was a consulting producer on A Friend of the Family and shared the mountain of documentation that we had collected for Abducted. I had court transcripts, police reports, more audio recordings — there was a lot there. So the creators were able to write really complete and complex characters. The series is a good vehicle to show Berchtold as a living person. The fact that it is scripted gives the audience the opportunity to see Berchtold manipulate an entire family.

Abducted in Plain Sight was a roller coaster ride — and I wanted it to feel that way. I wanted the audience to feel the family didn’t know what was happening — they were completely blindsided by this man. My documentary was able to show the real people, with real struggles who are brave enough to tell their story, and now the scripted series may reach audiences who may not watch documentaries. So, the telling of this story feels well explored and at this moment in time I can’t see a follow-up documentary in the tea leaves, but there are a lot of stories out there with similar themes that I am developing.

In Abducted in Plain Sight, Bob Broberg frankly admits in an interview with you that he had performed a sex act on the man who went on to abuse and kidnap his daughter. What’s another shocking thing you uncovered or someone said while you were interviewing them for a documentary?

SB: I’m not shocked easily, but there have been a couple of interviews that I was a little nervous about. Probably most recently was sitting down with Sandra Willett, Suzanne Sevakis’s mother from Girl in the Picture. She is a complicated woman who has seen a lot in this life, and it was intriguing to sit down with her and get her perspective of what had happened with the kidnapping of her daughter.

It really is an amazing experience to interview people. Most people imagine that as soon as the cameras roll, the interviewee would close off emotionally. But the opposite is usually true. It’s a moment of listening, and I don’t feel that people experience being listened to that often. When Bob Broberg shared his experience, I really think it was cathartic for him. He had never shared the specific details with his family until after that interview — at least that’s what he told us.

Your credits for 2022 include a full-length documentary (Girl in the Picture), two three-part docuseries (I Just Killed My Dad and Sins of Our Mother), and two episodes of the latest season of Unsolved Mysteries. Are you working on other true crime projects?

SB: It has been a busy couple of years. I have a four-part documentary series that will be coming out on Discovery+ next year called The Truth About Jim, which, on the surface, is about a family who has suspicions that a family member might have been a serial killer, but it’s really about generational trauma. I also have some projects with Netflix that will be going into production in early 2023.