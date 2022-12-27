The “Goldilocks” Killings Of A Japanese Family Remain Unsolved 22 Years Later, And The Details Are Baffling

The Killings

Sometime after 11 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2000, Mikio Miyazawa, 44; his 41-year-old wife, Yasuko; their 8-year-old daughter, Niina; and their 6-year-old son, Rei, were killed by an unknown intruder. The attack was ferocious: While the killer was stabbing Mikio, his knife broke — part of the sashimi knife’s blade was found in Mikio’s head — so he used one of the kitchen knives in the home to kill Yasuko and Niina. Yasuko was stabbed so viciously in her chest and head that her bones were visible.

Yasuko’s mother, who lived next door, found their bodies on the morning of New Year’s Eve. Unable to reach her daughter — their phone had been disconnected, presumably by the killer — she unlocked the front door of their house and made a gruesome discovery: the body of her son-in-law, Mikio, lying at the bottom of the stairs, covered in blood from multiple stab wounds. She continued up the stairs and found the body of her daughter covering her dead granddaughter.

Rei’s body was lying on a bunk bed in the adjacent bedroom; unlike the others, he had been strangled.

Yasuko was a tutor and Mikio was working for a British marketing company. Niina was in second grade; Rei was a kindergartener.

The “Goldilocks Murder”

The case is also known as the Goldilocks murder because of the unknown suspect’s strange behavior after he killed the family.

Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department believes the killer arrived at the home sometime after 11 p.m. and stayed there until dawn. (Police had originally thought he was there as late as 10 a.m. using the computer, but they later backtracked on this theory, believing that Yasuko’s mom triggered the connection by knocking the computer’s mouse when she was in the house.)

After the murders, the killer raided the Miyazawas’ kitchen. He ate four small containers of ice cream and drank several bottles of barley tea that he found there.

He used the family’s first-floor computer to surf the internet at 1:18 a.m., and some reports indicate he might even have taken a nap on their sofa. He also ransacked the house and dumped some of their belongings and paperwork in the bathtub.