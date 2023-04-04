Online Sleuths Can Help — And Hurt — Murder Investigations, According To Paul Holes, Whose Team Identified The Golden State Killer

Journalist Kate Winkler Dawson, Holes’s partner on the podcast Buried Bones , in which the two reexamine centuries-old true crime cases, agrees. “My issue is when investigators, who, as far as I know, are doing as good a job as they can, are painted as this, like, nefarious entity trying to hold back information or are so ‘Keystone Cops’ that they don't know what they're doing,” she told me.

Dawson said the killings of four college students in Idaho is a “great example” of how people speculating on social media can hurt the investigation, including “ harassing the surviving roommate .” “That's where I get a little bit frustrated,” she said, “especially for a group of investigators who might not be as experienced and who are overwhelmed to then be derailed potentially by people coming in and trying to take over an investigation. Or at a minimum, criticize and really kind of turn the tide against these investigators, just seems really sad to me. It's counterproductive.”

I asked Holes how he feels about people who insist a convicted killer is innocent despite overwhelming evidence of their guilt — like Scott Peterson, now serving a life sentence for the murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson. (Peterson had vocal defenders from the time he was arrested, and in spite of his conviction, a 2017 documentary and some podcasters continue to argue he's innocent.)

“I was pulled in on Laci Peterson early on, because she washed up in my jurisdiction, her and Connor did,” Holes said, referring to the couple’s unborn son. He met with the coroner, district attorney, and police and was briefed on what he called “the strongest circumstantial case I've ever heard.”

“I doubt that the level of information that I've been exposed to in that case is being put out there in the public domain and interpreted properly by somebody who has the right experience and expertise to put it out there for public consumption.”

Experience and expertise are important for people to keep in mind when listening to a podcast, Holes said.

“Generally in the true crime space, those of us that came out of what I call the ‘real crime’ world — you don't have a lot of us that are activists,” he said. “A lot of people are just taking up this true crime genre and then now trying to take information — which may be limited — and extrapolate without having really the expertise to be able to do it. So that's potentially a problem because now you have listeners who also don't necessarily understand the limits of the person that they're listening to.”