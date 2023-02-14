These True Crime Series Are Revisiting The Women Of Notorious Cases From The ’50s And ’60s

Starkweather didn’t have Murf’s panache, but the Nebraska teen did style himself like James Dean — pompadour haircut, popped collar, motorcycle leather jacket, and a cigarette dangling out of his mouth. Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 song “Nebraska” recounts the crimes from Starkweather’s point of view, and his killing spree with Fugate became the inspiration for the films Badlands and Natural Born Killers, among others.

Starkweather’s first victim was a gas station attendant who refused to let him pay for a stuffed animal (a gift to Fugate) on credit. Two months later, he murdered Fugate’s mother, stepfather, and 2-year-old half sister. Their bodies were found behind their house, where Fugate and Starkweather had been staying for six days after he killed them.

Fugate insisted she didn’t know they were dead while they were staying at the home. "I was terrified and did whatever he wanted me to, as he told me his gang had my family held hostage and they would be murdered if I didn't do what he said," she wrote in applying for a pardon in 2017.

Seven more people were killed while Starkweather and Fugate were on the run after fleeing her family’s house: a farmer , a teenage couple who’d stopped to help them when their car got stuck, a prominent, wealthy Lincoln couple and their maid , and a man on a business trip who was sleeping in his car. Starkweather stole the car but got stuck. When a sheriff’s deputy happened to pass by and stop, Fugate jumped out of the car and ran toward him, identifying Starkweather and yelling , “He's going to kill me! He’s crazy!” Starkweather surrendered after a police chase and confessed to all the murders but changed his story repeatedly, eventually implicating Fugate in some of the killings. (Starkweather was executed in June 1959.)

For many people, Marsh said, Fugate was like Lady Macbeth, who manipulated her husband into killing the king. At least, that’s what she said police would have had to believe to justify their arrest of an obviously traumatized girl.

“The police and law enforcement were forced into this scenario where there are only two possible explanations,” she said. “And one is that they're complete idiots — or she is the most Machiavellian, manipulative 14-year-old you've ever heard of. And so they obviously picked number 2. … Once you create a first impression, it's quite difficult to break what people think of somebody. It’s hard to recast an image.”