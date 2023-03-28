Magic Didn’t Fix Maya Millete’s Marriage, So Prosecutors Say Her Husband Killed Her

Despite her family’s view that Maya would not abandon her children, career, and material possessions, police at first seemed to believe Larry when he said she chose to leave because of their marital problems, according to an investigator who worked with Maya’s family.

Billy Little Jr., who began helping the family search for her several days after her disappearance, told BuzzFeed News the police at first accepted Larry’s story about what happened: “Sometimes they get tunnel vision: ‘They were having family problems. She took some money, she left town, whatever.’ They start listening to that narrative, and then they close their mind. And they don't see the stuff that you and I would find to be obvious. And they're not willing to listen.”

With an urgency that Little and the family believed lacking in police, he got a head start on the case. He knocked on the Milletes’ front door, showed his identification, and Larry let him in and gave him a tour of the house . (Larry would later claim in a court filing that Little posed as an agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service [NCIS] and entered his home under false pretenses.) There, Little found a hole in the wall next to Maya’s bedroom door that he said had been “freshly repaired.” Police later photographed the patch themselves and shared the image during the preliminary hearing.

“Let’s say the door is locked and you wanted to break in the door or get through the door. You could punch through that hole, reach through the other side, and unlock the door from the other side,” Little speculated .

Little was the first one to ask neighbors to share the footage obtained by their surveillance cameras, including the series of bangs, and shared his discoveries with police, he said.

Police executed their first search warrant of the Millete home on Jan. 23, two weeks after she was reported missing. Should police have acted sooner? Even Jay-R, though alarmed and anxious about the lack of communication from his sister, was reluctant to intervene at first, feeling it would be “intrusive” to press Larry, the man he considered a brother for two decades.

But a closer look at what happened before her disappearance raises clear suspicions, Judge Moring said at the preliminary hearing. To believe Larry’s story that Maya ran away, the judge said, “the court would have to be convinced that Ms. Millete abandoned her life, which included three young children, whom she adored, an ailing mother, siblings with whom she was incredibly close, ownership of a million-dollar home, a six-figure income from a thriving professional career, personal savings and wealth in the form of stocks, expensive purses, and jewelry, extremely close relationships with friends, and her newly purchased beloved Jeep Wrangler.”

“There is a marked contrast in the defendant’s actions before Ms. Millete’s disappearance and afterward that provides a strong suspicion of his guilt,” the judge said, before ruling that Larry would be tried for murder.

Her family and community conducted massive searches for Maya until nearly the fall of 2022. They created a website, HelpFindMaya.com, dedicated to the search efforts. Slowly their efforts shifted away from active searches to prayers. They held a vigil in her honor to mark the one-year anniversary of her disappearance, and a hike on the second anniversary on the trail near Maya’s house where she so often hiked herself.

#HelpFindMaya became #JusticeForMaya. On Jan. 25, 2023, the day a judge ruled that Larry would be tried for Maya’s murder, the Facebook page once dedicated to finding her posted the news with a short caption:

“One step closer to #justice.” ●