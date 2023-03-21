Juries Visited The Crime Scenes In These Five Murder Trials. Here’s Why That Can't Happen In The Idaho Stabbings Case.

Jurors who decide the fate of Bryan Kohberger , accused of killing four University of Idaho students , however, will not have the option of visiting the three-story rental house near campus where the stabbings took place: The property, which was donated to the university by its owner, will be demolished this spring, long before the highly anticipated murder trial even starts.

“The owner approached the university about taking ownership of the property,” university spokesperson Jodi Walker confirmed to me. “The university accepted the donation. All parties involved in the criminal case are aware of our intention to demolish the King Street house. We plan to do so this spring, but no specific start date has been set.”

“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said . “Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene.”

There still might be another way the Idaho jury could “visit” the crime scene — virtually.

“There's actually even been some research in the past couple of years trying virtual reality technology, to allow jurors to immerse themselves at a crime scene and have that experience without having to go there directly,” Gordon said.

In addition to being immersive to jurors, crime scene visits can be gruesome. Although many are cleaned before a jury visits — Alex Murdaugh’s brother John Marvin testified that he had personally cleaned up blood and other biological matter — some remain largely intact.