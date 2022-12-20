JonBenét Ramsey’s Dad Reflected On The “Fools” Who Investigated The Case, The True Crime Boom, And The People Who Still Think He Killed His Daughter

Ramsey is prominently featured in yet another documentary, Suburban Nightmare: JonBenét Ramsey, which premieres Dec. 21 on Tubi. He’s been speaking to local and national media, and he even took the stage at CrimeCon this spring, answering (mostly softball) questions in a huge ballroom filled with true crime enthusiasts.



So why invite more scrutiny into a case that’s been picked apart for decades in tabloids, internet forums, and even a Lifetime original movie? He wants it to be solved, Ramsey said, and he believes that DNA and other evidence exist that will identify a killer — and in the process, publicly exonerate him, his late wife and JonBenét’s mother, Patsy, and their son Burke.

“There's still things that need to be done and can be done, and we want to highlight them and bring pressure on the government to do the right thing,” he told me in a phone interview Friday.

Ramsey has made no secret of the fact that he believes the Boulder Police Department bungled the investigation, and he thinks the pressure he’s put on elected officials — backed by a petition he shared at CrimeCon — was a factor in the announcement last month that, for the first time, local authorities would be enlisting the help of a state cold case team.

“We've been trying to get the case out of the hands of the Boulder police because we think they're incompetent,” he said, “and so we asked the governor to intervene to get the ball rolling again.” Politicians, he said, “react to public pressure if it's big enough because they want to please their constituents, and so the media can help immensely in that role.”

In a way, he’s turning the tables on Boulder police, whose initial strategy, he claimed, was to “put intense pressure” on both him and Patsy in the hopes that one of them would confess.

“They literally concluded on the first day that I was the killer,” he said. “And then they switch[ed] to Patsy.” The police investigation hinged on their belief, Ramsey said, that “it's always the parents.”

In the aftermath of JonBenét’s death, Boulder police took advantage of the media attention on the case to amp up the pressure on him and his wife, Ramsey said.

“They used the media to do that,” Ramsey said. “They released a lot of misleading information — some false information — and then went about to collect evidence from the crime scene. … So a lot of misleading information went out to the media.”

Ramsey noted that JonBenét was killed just a year after O.J. Simpson went on trial for the grisly killings of his ex-wife and her friend. For the better part of a year, millions of Americans watched the gavel-to-gavel TV coverage (more than 100 million people, or 57% percent of the US adult population, watched the verdict being read live). Fledgling cable channels and mainstream news outlets flourished through the public’s insatiable interest in the sensational crime.