The Idaho Murder Suspect Is Expected To Appear Before A Judge Today. Here Is Everything We Know So Far.

Kohberger was a PhD student and teacher’s assistant studying criminology at WSU Pullman, less than 10 minutes from the University of Idaho campus attended by the four victims. This was Kohberger’s first semester at the school; he had only recently relocated from Pennsylvania after receiving his master’s degree in criminal justice from DeSales University in June 2022. That postgraduate criminology program was founded by DeSales professor Katherine Ramsland, a well-known expert in criminal psychology whose books include How to Catch a Killer, The Psychology of Death Investigations, and Confession of a Serial Killer (based on her years interviewing Dennis Rader, aka the BTK Killer). She has not responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

Kohberger also earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at DeSales, a Catholic university, in 2020 after transferring from the nearby Northampton Community College with an associate degree in arts and psychology in 2018.

He graduated in 2012 from Pleasant Valley High School in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania, and later worked as a security officer there. He resigned in 2021. A story about a Pleasant Valley School District security guard saving the life of a school monitor includes a mention of Kohberger as part of the lifesaving efforts.

Kohberger has two sisters, both of whom are expected to join his parents at the courthouse Tuesday, his lawyer told NBC.

Several friends and acquaintances described him as “aggressive” and a bully; others said he had himself been the victim of bullying. One of his high school teachers told the Daily Beast that he was a “good kid” who was “passionate about criminal justice.” In a series of TikToks, Casey Arntz, the sister of a former friend of his, said Kohberger used heroin in high school but “seemed to have gotten clean.” She and others said that he took boxing classes.

Schyler Jacobson told NBC News New York that he used to run with Kohberger about 10 years ago and always had “positive conversations on the runs. Like kind of uplifting. 'Hey, I want to get in shape.' Just kind of motivating. Nothing that was concerning."

A Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, brewery owner told NBC News that his staff had complained to him about Kohberger’s “creepy” behavior toward women at the bar, including calling one staff member a “bitch” during one of his visits.

Two classmates of Kohberger’s told the New York Times that he had alienated his peers by making anti-LGBTQ and other offensive comments. B.K. Norton told the newspaper, “He sort of creeped people out because he stared and didn’t talk much, but when he did it was very intelligent and he needed everyone to know he was smart.”

Another student told the New York Times that a classmate accused Kohberger of “mansplaining” a basic concept to her and added that he was argumentative with his classmates, “particularly women.”

The Research Survey

In a June 2022 Reddit post — from an account that was suspended just hours after Kohberger's arrest Friday — someone with his name posted an anonymous survey related to a DeSales research project he was conducting that “seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime.” Here are some of the questions in the survey, which BuzzFeed News viewed on the DeSales website before it, too, was taken down Friday. (Most questions were followed by “Please detail your thoughts and feelings.”)

• Did you prepare for the crime before leaving your home?

• How did you travel to and enter the location that the crime occurred?

• After arriving, what steps did you take prior to locating the victim or target (i.e., person or object)?

• Why did you choose that victim or target over others?

• Before making your move, how did you approach the victim or target?

• What was the first move you made in order to accomplish your goal?

• How did you accomplish your goal?

• Before leaving, is there anything else you did? How did you leave the scene? After committing the crime, what were you thinking and feeling?

BuzzFeed News has not been able to verify whether the person who identified himself on Reddit as Bryan Kohberger was the same man who was arrested.

Rumor Control

While Kohberger’s arrest should give some peace of mind to the many “suspects” targeted and doxxed by “internet sleuths,” new rumors have been spreading like wildfire.

Even before Kohberger was arrested, people were speculating that the killer made a strange call to a live YouTube true crime channel discussing the Idaho student killings. The caller’s comments were halting and bizarre — he told the incredulous host that he worked in a college town where a number of fraternity members had asked him, “If you were going to kill someone, how would you get away with it?” — but there is no evidence that he has any connection to this crime. (People are no doubt ready to study Kohberger’s voice, and I guarantee there will be countless TikTok analyses as soon as it is heard publicly.)

Many people also shared screenshots of the victims’ Instagram accounts showing that they were being followed by an account using the suspect’s name. However, that account — and similar ones — were not created until after Kohberger’s arrest.

People also speculated that Kohberger had accomplices after NewsNation reported that he had asked police whether they arrested anyone else. According to his attorney, however, Kohberger doesn’t remember saying that, and Moscow Police Chief James Fry said authorities believe their suspect acted alone.

The Evidence