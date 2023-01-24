The Owner Of The Restaurant Where Two Idaho Stabbings Victims Worked Said A Report That The Suspect Came In For Pizza Is "Completely Fabricated," But People Magazine Is Standing By Its Reporting

The vaguely identified “investigative source” — a law enforcement official risking their career by violating the gag order? a private detective? a family lawyer digging into the case? — told People that the victim never replied to Kohberger and may not have even seen his messages, but the story spread like wildfire. It seemed to be the first time a connection had been established between Kohberger and the victims and could suggest a motive for the seemingly inexplicable crimes.

The next day, the judge amended the gag order , instituting sweeping restrictions to include attorneys representing victims, victims' families, and witnesses. (Since then, 22 news organizations have formed a coalition to protest the order and ask that it be narrowed.)

On Jan. 19, People published another story drawing a link between the suspected killer and the victims: Kohberger came into the Mad Greek restaurant where Mogen and Kernodle worked at least twice to order vegan pizza, it reported. The source, the article said, was an unnamed former employee at the restaurant, who remembered Kohberger because of his concern over whether his food had “come into contact with animal products.” People reported that an unnamed “investigator familiar with the case” had said that police were “aware of the restaurant visits.”