“Dateline” Star Keith Morrison Opened Up About “Second-Guessing” Interviews, The Longest Cases He’s Covered, And His Rivalry With Josh Mankiewicz

Five years after two young girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, police just arrested and charged a man with their murders. Tell me about the longest case you’ve covered.



Keith Morrison: Several cases have gone on for a long, long time. We’ve followed the story behind Murder & Magnolias, my newest podcast, for going on seven years, but that is by no means the longest. Several have been in production for over a decade. In one case a character in junior elementary school when we started was a college student when we conducted our last interview.