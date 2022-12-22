“Dateline” Star Keith Morrison Opened Up About “Second-Guessing” Interviews, The Longest Cases He’s Covered, And His Rivalry With Josh Mankiewicz

The true crime (and Christmas?) icon took a break from his Dateline reporting and podcasting to answer our serious and silly questions.

’Tis the season, which for true crime folks means watching Dateline’s Keith Morrison read Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and of course “The Night Before Christmas.” I managed to pull him away from his reporting (and reading) for a short Q&A about his challenging job and rivalry with correspondent Josh Mankiewicz (who makes a surprise appearance at the end).

Five years after two young girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, police just arrested and charged a man with their murders. Tell me about the longest case you’ve covered.

Keith Morrison: Several cases have gone on for a long, long time. We’ve followed the story behind Murder & Magnolias, my newest podcast, for going on seven years, but that is by no means the longest. Several have been in production for over a decade. In one case a character in junior elementary school when we started was a college student when we conducted our last interview.

Is there an interview you wish you could do over or revisit?

KM: Wouldn’t we all love do-overs? I could use hundreds of those.

What do you do to unwind after a particularly distressing interview?

KM: The only way an interview is distressing is when I make a poor job of it. There’s no unwinding from the second-guessing.

Selfies abound with your fellow correspondent Josh Mankiewicz, but you generally manage to fly under the radar. Where’s the strangest place you’ve been recognized?

That time I was mowing Josh’s lawn.

Speaking of Mank, what would you get him as a white elephant present for the holidays?

KM: Photo album for his selfies.

I reached out to Josh himself to ask what gift he’d give Keith in return. His answer:

Josh Mankiewicz: I mean, the guy’s always whining how he’s out of Luminol.

