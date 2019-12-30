 Skip To Content
15 Of The Best, Worst, And Funniest Article Corrections From 2019

"A previous version of this post misidentified the type of clothing worn by the chicken in the drawing."

By Drusilla Moorhouse and Sarah Schweppe

Picture of Drusilla Moorhouse Drusilla Moorhouse BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Sarah Schweppe Sarah Schweppe BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 30, 2019, at 3:13 p.m. ET

1.

This correction is crueler than jail time
Jess Dweck @TheDweck

This correction is crueler than jail time

2.

A+ correction
Jake Maccoby @jdmaccoby

A+ correction

3.

Greatest. Correction. Ever.
Daniel Brogan @dbrogan

Greatest. Correction. Ever.

4.

Happy Tuesday
Nathan Lawrence 🌈 @NathanBLawrence

Happy Tuesday

5.

Lmao at this @nytimes correction
Amber Athey @amber_athey

Lmao at this @nytimes correction

6.

just a spectacular correction here
Edd Dracott @EddDracott

just a spectacular correction here

7.

Good NYT correction today
Molly Hensley-Clancy @mollyhc

Good NYT correction today

8.

good new yorker correction
Parker Higgins @xor

good new yorker correction

9.

Love you, @washingtonpost
Lizzie O'Leary @lizzieohreally

Love you, @washingtonpost

10.

My story about @PeteButtigieg ends with him referring to the “failures of the Obama era.” That’s an inaccurate quote — the result of transcribing a noisy recording at a loud rally. His exact words were “failures of the old normal”
Evan Halper @evanhalper

My story about @PeteButtigieg ends with him referring to the “failures of the Obama era.” That’s an inaccurate quote — the result of transcribing a noisy recording at a loud rally. His exact words were “failures of the old normal”

11.

Hey @NPR you should delete this—the story says the report has been retracted by the authors but I’m still seeing people share this tweet https://t.co/EMlmUXscCH
Alissa Walker @awalkerinLA

Hey @NPR you should delete this—the story says the report has been retracted by the authors but I’m still seeing people share this tweet https://t.co/EMlmUXscCH

LAist retracted a story on vacant homes in LA.

12.

Yikes. The correction at the end of the op-ed is a lengthy one.😬 https://t.co/bGcdrIXtHN
Queenie Wong @QWongSJ

Yikes. The correction at the end of the op-ed is a lengthy one.😬 https://t.co/bGcdrIXtHN

13.

This story is like 30% corrections. On one hand, I'm glad it's not us. But also, I have sympathy pains. (h/t @JillianQJA for the find) #newsroomlife | Black families once lived off their southern farmland. Their descendants are struggling to hold onto it. https://t.co/yLLGlqb02f
Emmanuel Lopez @FakeEmmanuel

This story is like 30% corrections. On one hand, I'm glad it's not us. But also, I have sympathy pains. (h/t @JillianQJA for the find) #newsroomlife | Black families once lived off their southern farmland. Their descendants are struggling to hold onto it. https://t.co/yLLGlqb02f

14.

???????
Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar

???????

The Daily News did not issue a correction for the three errors in this story. :(

15. Oops.

The ultimate correction:

Paramount Pictures

