The People Closest To Alex Murdaugh Provided Key Testimony Against Him In His Murder Trial

Of course, there has also been a lot of detailed evidence presented at the trial by both the prosecution and the defense, and part of my job has been summarizing what can often feel highly technical and confusing. Admittedly, some of it has also been excruciatingly dull at times, so the jury has had my sympathies.

To that end, I’ve tried my best to write things in an engaging narrative format as much as possible. You might have noticed my articles tend to feel frequently like stories, where I introduce you to different characters at different times around the killings, then try to contextualize these people’s testimony within the larger case as I’ve seen it presented.

Tell me about any revelations and/or moments in the trial that made you gasp (or at least perk up/say “that’s a goddamn headline”)?

There’s been so many! The most obvious has been the video that investigators were eventually able to recover from Paul’s cellphone after working for months and months to crack his password. The 50 seconds of footage was the closest thing that authorities had to a smoking gun in the case and revealed Alex had not been truthful with police or with his family about the events of that night. He claimed he’d woken up from a nap before leaving to see his mother, but this video captured his voice down by the dog kennels just a few minutes before Maggie and Paul were killed.

It was really quite haunting to watch the video, knowing that it was the last piece of footage Paul would film and that it captured both him and his mother in the final minutes of their lives. It was also remarkable to watch witness after witness — many of whom had known Alex for years and were extremely close with him — testify that they could hear his voice in the footage. What must they have felt as they essentially helped place him at the murder scene?

For a few days, I was also quite obsessed with trying to decipher the audio of Alex with investigators in which he appeared to talk about Paul and either say “I did him so bad” or “They did him so bad.” Playing it for some of my colleagues, we could all hear different things. It was such a surprising piece of evidence, but I do believe its importance probably faded as the trial went on and the jury heard from more people.