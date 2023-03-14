A Con Woman, Two Guns, And The Stunt Performers Who Refused A Hit: The Details Of Actor Robert Blake’s Murder Trial Are As Dramatic As Any Role He Played Onscreen

By all accounts, theirs was a loveless marriage, an arrangement based on Blake's devotion to his baby daughter and Bakley’s opportunism. (In a truly bizarre taped conversation between the couple, Bakley tried to get him to “admit” that he wanted to sell the baby for $100,000.) They did not even share a home — she lived in a guesthouse on the property of her 67-year-old husband’s Studio City estate .

“Robert Blake had contempt for Bonnie Bakley,” LAPD Capt. Jim Tatreau would later say when asked about Blake’s motive at a news conference announcing his arrest . “He felt that he was trapped in a marriage that he wanted no part of, and quite frankly the entire situation was not one of his liking at all.”



But the couple did socialize together. On the night of her death, they dined at his favorite Italian restaurant, Vitello’s , where he ate a pasta dish named after him . They had parked about a block and a half away, on a dark street near a construction site. It was there that Bakley was fatally shot later that night as she sat in the passenger seat of Blake's parked Dodge Stealth.

Blake told a dubious story: He said that when the couple returned to the car, he realized he had left his handgun at the restaurant and jogged back to get it. Witnesses at the time said they saw the couple at the restaurant but did not see Blake return. He also said he was carrying a gun because he was concerned about his wife’s safety , but instead of driving back together to retrieve it, he left her sitting alone on a dark street. He said that he returned with his gun and found his wife gravely injured.

Sean Stanek, who lived nearby, was startled to find the famous actor banging on his apartment door and screaming for help. “You gotta help me!” Stanek said Blake told him . “My wife, she’s bleeding. … They beat her up. Somebody mugged us or something.” Stanek called 911 and checked on Bakley, whom he said was still breathing, while Blake ran back to the restaurant. One of the customers was a nurse, and she and her friend returned with Blake. All three said that although Blake made a great show of wailing “my wife, my wife,” he never checked on or even went near Bakley; he sat on a curb, they said, and at one point vomited. Bakley was transported to the hospital and died that night.