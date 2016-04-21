The Essential Prince Reading List
Over his decades-long career, Prince granted very few interviews. But that didn't stop journalists, critics, and fellow musicians from writing about him.
5. Marc Bernardin, "Prince Gave Black Kids the License To Be Who They Wanted To Be, Not What Society Thought They Should Be," Los Angeles Times, April 21, 2016
16. Kelley L. Carter, "I met Prince. He told me something with a look. And I got it," The Undefeated, April 21, 2016
