The Intersectional Woman's Reading List
Eleven recent essays by young women who are tackling issues of race, gender, and class head-on.
ADVERTISEMENT
6. "The Questioning Continuum: Seeking Sexuality as a Lifelong Process": Joshunda Sanders, Bitch, fall 2014
ADVERTISEMENT
For more reading on the black disabled experience in particular, check out Vilissa Thompson's Black Disabled Woman Syllabus.
rampyourvoice.com
UPDATE
This post has been updated to include Keah Brown's essay and Vilissa Thompson's website.
-
Doree Shafrir is a senior tech writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Doree Shafrir at doree@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.