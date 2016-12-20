Here's What People Are Excited About In Culture For 2017

The Snow Plow Show

"Call me extremely biased, but did you know that in 2016 — just this year — for the first time, according to Edison Research, awareness of podcasting among all Americans now stands at 55%. So before this year, less than half of Americans knew what a podcast was (let alone listened to one — in the same study, 21% of Americans said they'd listened to a podcast in the last month). Basically, if you thought podcasting was trendy now, just wait until the rest of the country (and parts of the world) get into it. Every single day people are starting new podcasts — my favorite types are ones that dive in on a single topic — sometimes so niche they border on insanity — or even center an entire show around a coveted interview with Oprah. (And does everyone already know that the best celebrity interviews are the ones they do on podcasts, hoping that no one will hear them — or at least that they'll go un-transcribed?) You don't need an elaborate concept to start a podcast, just a good story. And while thanks to Serial, we're all still obsessed with true crime serials... But what will launch in 2017? More scripted storytelling (like Night Vale, Limetown, or Gimlet's newest,Homecoming)? Prank phone calls (like Madhouse, The Snow Plow Show, or Twisting the Wind With Johnny Pemberton)? Maybe even the full-on return of shock-jock morning shows. OK, so probably not the last one. But who knows, really! This podcasting thing has only just begun."