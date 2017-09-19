People Are Not Thrilled About Getting An Email From Amazon About Their Nonexistent Baby Registries

An email went out Tuesday afternoon informing people that "a gift is on its way."

On Tuesday afternoon, a lot of people received an email from Amazon about their baby registry.

The problem is... a lot of these people didn't have baby registries.

This was the email I received. Note: I do not have a baby registry on Amazon or anywhere else. In fact, I have spent the better part of the last two years trying to get pregnant. So getting this email was ... unwelcome.