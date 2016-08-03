Trump Spokesperson In 2012: "Gay Is Not Normal, Accept That"

Katrina Pierson is a the official national campaign spokeswoman for Donald J. Trump, who has argued he is a friend to the LGBT community.

Katrina Pierson has become the face of the Donald Trump campaign on cable news, representing the Republican presidential candidate who has declared that he is "really the friend" of the LGBT community and said “LGBT is starting to like Donald Trump very much lately.”

But Pierson, the official national campaign spokesperson for the Trump campaign, did not express such warm sentiments to gays in 2012.

"Gay is not normal, accept that," she said in a Twitter conversation at the time.

Further, she argued that if a same-sex couple got married in a church, it still would not be marriage, and questioned where the US Constitution addressed marriage equality.

