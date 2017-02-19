Trump Says He Was Talking About A TV Report On Sweden, Okay?

On Saturday, the president told supporters to "look what's happening last night in Sweden." On Sunday, he said he was referring to a Fox News segment that aired Friday night, not an actual incident in the country.

Donald Trump on Sunday said that his comments about a problem in Sweden that happened Friday night — which he made in the context of terrorist attacks in European cities — was not, in fact, about an event last week, but about a Fox News report on a general crime pattern in the Scandinavian nation.



"My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden," the president said on Twitter.



On Monday morning, he followed up his remarks, by tweeting: "Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!"

Trump had been heaped with ridicule and curiosity since he made the comments at a rally in Florida.

"You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden," the president told supporters in an airplane hangar. "Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden."

"They took in large numbers," he continued, apparently repeating a theme that Muslim immigrants perpetrate crime. "They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels, you look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice, take a look at Paris.”

Trump seemed to be referring to a segment on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight that featured Ami Horowitz, a documentary filmmaker, whose new film draws a connection between Sweden's liberal immigration policy and a supposed crime surge.