Trump Signed An Executive Order On Religious Exemptions For Churches And Employers

The order addresses enforcement of tax rules for churches and the contraception mandate under Obamacare. And while Trump said it would protect all religious people, the order contains no exemptions to allow LGBT discrimination, which many had expected.

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to expand religious freedom, fulfilling a promise to social conservatives who coalesced around him during the campaign — even though he fell short of saintliness himself — while also triggering civil rights groups to consider lawsuits blocking the order.

"We will not allow people of faith to be targeted, bullied, or silenced anymore,” Trump told faith leaders gathered in the White House Rose Garden. “And we will never, ever stand for religious discrimination."

At the signing ceremony, Trump said that the order would free churches to engage in political activities without losing their tax-exemptions, protect religious groups opposed to providing birth control for employees, and — in its broadest sense — protect those exercising their religious beliefs.



However, the text of the order was more limited.

Regarding political activity, the order says the federal government shall "respect and protect the freedom of persons and organizations to engage in religious and political speech" — "to the greatest extent practicable and to the extent permitted by law."

The order also speaks to a mandate under the Affordable Care Act to provide contraception, directing the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services departments to "consider issuing amended regulations, consistent with applicable law, to address conscience-based objections to the preventive-care mandate."

The religious liberty provision was the most vague, simply saying that "the Attorney General shall, as appropriate, issue guidance interpreting religious liberty protections in Federal law."

The latter section has worried civil rights groups, which fear a broadly-worded order could immunize corporations and people that discriminate against LGBT people and women. A senior White House official had denied the order addressed LGBT people on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday night.

Trump's description of the order on Thursday in the Rose Garden suggested broader intentions than the characterization from his staff in the briefing the night before. For example, Trump said, "We also make clear that the federal government will never, ever penalize any person for their protected religious beliefs," and he described the Justice Department section as being intended to "develop new rules to ensure these religious protections are afforded to all Americans."

Several hours after Trump signed the order, the first lawsuit challenging it was filed in federal court in Wisconsin. The Freedom from Religion Foundation, which is based in Madison, Wisconsin, is arguing that the order unconstitutionally gives preferential treatment to churches, and that Trump exceeded his authority and violated separation of powers in signing it.

Shortly after Trump's ceremony — and before the text was released — both the ACLU and Center for Reproductive Rights indicated they may sue over the order. The ACLU, however, later reversed course because the "executive order signing was an elaborate photo-op with no discernible policy outcome."