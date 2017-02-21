This Republican Congressman Has A Plan To Help LGBT Renters And Homebuyers

“I think Jesus would be okay with it.”

WASHINGTON — Rep. Scott Taylor was on his cell phone Tuesday morning, driving his toddler to daycare as he explained why one of his first bills in Congress will break from Republican Party line.



“Daddy duties, man,” the freshman Republican said, pausing to give his kid a hug and say goodbye before getting back on the road.

“I think it is important for the Republican Party to recognize issues like this," Taylor, who was elected by Virginia’s 2nd District last fall, told BuzzFeed News over the phone. "It’s not Republican orthodoxy, but I don’t care. The country is changing.”

The change is a “generational gap” in conservative support for LGBT rights, as Gen Xers and Millennials approach the helms of government. “That is not to bust on folks who aren’t in our generation, but I think the public is more accepting now.”

Born in 1979, the former Navy SEAL plans to introduce a bill within the next two weeks that would ban discrimination against LGBT renters and homebuyers, one of three bills he is planning to introduce after less than two months in Congress. (The other bills will address cyber security and and trade.)

“I feel there is absolutely a gap of protections for this vulnerable population," Scott explained, pointing out that he co-sponsored similar housing bills when he was in the Virginia General Assembly.

A 2013 report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development found that same-sex couples are treated worse than heterosexual couples in online rental housing, primarily by receiving significantly fewer responses to e-mails asking about advertised units.