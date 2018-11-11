Florida Republican Rick Scott Wants An “Emergency” Court Order To Impound Ballots

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who saw his lead shrink in a US Senate race last week, filed court motions on Sunday seeking “emergency” injunctions to impound ballots and vote-counting equipment in two largely Democratic counties, essentially putting voting records under the watch of law enforcement officials when not being used during a recount.

Republicans and President Donald Trump have claimed Democrats are trying to “steal” the Florida election as vote tallies have caused narrow leads for their candidates to shrink.

The briefs in Broward and Palm Beach counties ask judges for immediate hearings to consider whether sheriff deputies and state law enforcement agents should “impound and secure all voting machines, tallying devices, and ballots when not in use until such time as any recounts, election contests, or litigation related to the 2018 general election for the office of United States Senator are complete.”

The two cases were first filed Thursday asking elections officials to stop hiding records — judges agreed and ordered county elections officials to hand over records to Scott’s campaign and a local canvassing board.

Scott’s latest brief in the case against Brenda Snipes, the Broward County supervisor of elections, notes that she had refused to hand over election records until ordered to do so on Friday.

“This lack of transparency, in violation of Florida law, raises substantial concern about the security and validity of the electoral process,” Scott’s complaint says in the state’s 17th circuit court. “Worse yet, as recently as today, the Supervisor of Elections continues to store election equipment and ballots in an unsecured facility outside the view of the public.”

A parallel, nearly identical motion takes aim at Palm Beach County, another Democratic stronghold north of Miami, where Scott alleges that the county elections supervisor, Susan Bucher, also must surrender her equipment when not in use to the sheriff and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Sen. Bill Nelson, the incumbent Democrat, rebuffed the lawsuits on Sunday, calling them an effort “to stop every legal vote from being counted.”

“He's doing this for the same reason he's been making false and panicked claims about voter fraud — he's worried that when all the votes are counted he'll lose this election,” said a statement from Nelson’s campaign. “We will not allow him to undermine the democratic process and will use every legal tool available to protect the rights of Florida voters.”

On Saturday, the Florida Division of Elections ordered that ballots be recounted by machines in three close statewide races, including Scott’s challenge to incumbent Sen. Nelson, and Republican Ron DeSantis's 0.41% race against Democrat Andrew Gillum. Florida law requires a machine recount when a race’s margin reaches 0.5%.

“There is no adequate legal remedy here apart from an emergency injunction to impound and preserve the voting machines, tallying devices and ballots,” says Scott’s brief in the Broward County case.