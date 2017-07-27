People At The NAACP Convention Wanted Trump To Show Up, Even If They Think He's Racist

"If he came, it probably would have been chaos."

Donald Trump as a presidential candidate pledged to be people of color’s “greatest champion.” He said he would, as president, offer a “new deal for black America,” and he has claimed the warm feelings are mutual.

“I have a great relationship with the blacks," Trump declared in a 2011 radio interview. "I’ve always had a great relationship with the blacks.”

Attendees at the 108th NAACP Annual Convention in Baltimore this week begged to differ.

“There's something about that man, that every time he speaks, I have to turn the channel,” Dorothy Oliver of New Rochelle, New York, told BuzzFeed News at the conference.

The president was invited to the convention, but he did not attend. Asked why, a White House spokesperson simply said, “My understanding is that the invitation has been declined for this year.”

Trump also rejected an invitation from the venerable civil rights group in 2016 — setting him apart from most presidential candidates and presidents, who make sure to show up.

NAACP delegates and members, who spent much of the week rallying for expanded voting rights, told BuzzFeed News they had split feelings about Trump not coming, wishing he had attended even as they called many of his positions abhorrent.

"If he came, I could not look at him,” Oliver said.

"Let's say he came and started praising us — I'd know it was crap. Just BS," she continued. "I know he wouldn't mean it. This is Donald Trump. As a group of black people, he would just say everything he knows we want him to say."

Oliver is furious that Trump still contends five black men are guilty of a bloody rape in Central Park in 1989. Trump bought $85,000 in newspaper ads at the time calling for the death penalty for muggers in general — which was widely seen as an attempt to finger the suspects, who were later exonerated and found innocent by DNA evidence. But as recently as October, Trump told CNN he still thinks the men are guilty.

"How do you do that unless you are a racist?" Oliver asked.