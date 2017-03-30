North Carolina Repeals Some Anti-LGBT Rules While Leaving Others Intact

The Democratic governor is butting heads with the LGBT activists who helped elect him.

Opponents of North Carolina's HB2 law in the state's House of Representatives in Raleigh in December 2016.

North Carolina's legislature and governor repealed part of a law on Thursday that restricted LGBT rights, but rather than being hailed for moving in the right direction, the Democratic governor is being criticized by progressive activists who say he colluded with Republicans to betray them.

The state senate voted 32 to 16 for the bill late Thursday morning, then sent it to the House of Representatives, where it passed 70 to 48 shortly after 1:30 p.m. local time.



Gov. Roy Cooper announced he had signed the bill a few hours later, telling reporters that the compromise "is not a perfect deal, or my preferred solution."

Fueling the sudden rush of activity, the National Collegiate Athletic Association had threatened to withhold championship games from basketball-loving state until 2022 unless lawmakers changed the existing law by Thursday.

"I believe sports are coming back," Cooper, who has been collaborating with the NCAA, said at a press conference.

But whether the bill actually met the sports association's criteria was unclear. NCAA president Mark Emmert did not divulge what he thought about the new bill, but said the board will make their decision early next week.

"The politics of this in North Carolina are obviously very, very difficult. But they have passed a bill now and it will be a great opportunity for our board to sit and debate and discuss it," Emmert said in a press conference on Thursday.



San Antonio, Texas, is slated to host next year's Final Four. A similar bathroom bill has been proposed and is currently being debated, thought it hasn't garnered much traction.

"The speaker of the house in Texas has opined he doesn't think this is a good bill," Emmert explained. He's obviously a very powerful voice in this debate. So we'll wait and see where it goes."

The underlying law, known as HB2, gained most of its attention for banning many transgender people from restrooms that matched their gender identity in government facilities — making North Carolina the first state with such a policy, while drawing corporate boycotts and lawsuits. And at least one court challenge will continue.

A lesser-known provision of HB2 blocked local jurisdictions from enacting their own LGBT nondiscrimination ordinances.

