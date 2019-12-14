A Man Who Slapped A Reporter’s Butt On Live TV Has Been Arrested

Thomas Callaway, 43, of Georgia, said he was “caught up in the moment” last Saturday when he hit a reporter’s backside as she delivered a live TV broadcast of a race.

Now he’s caught up in court.

The Savannah Police Department arrested Callaway Friday evening on charges of sexual battery, punishable by up to 12 months in county jail, after turning himself in. He was released on a $1,300 bond, and a court date is pending.

Alex Bozarjian, a multimedia reporter for WSAV, was dispatching live from the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run on Dec. 7 when Callaway approached her from behind and whacked her backside. The incident, caught on camera, was widely shared on social media.

She reported the incident to police, who opened an investigation into a case that quickly became a focal point of national outrage.

“Alex Bozarjian is glad that law enforcement is taking this matter seriously,” said a statement provided to BuzzFeed News on Saturday from her lawyer, Gloria Allred, a nationally recognized attorney. “She feels that a reporter should be able to do her job without being assaulted.”

“If this case goes to trial, she will be a witness,” Allred added of her client. “For that reason, she will have no further comment until the case concludes, but she does hope that there will be a just result.”

Callaway and his lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

