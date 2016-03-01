KFC Fires Manager For Discriminating Against Transgender Woman

“We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” the company told BuzzFeed News.

A woman said her excitement at being offered a job at a KFC in Virginia last week quickly turned to dismay when a manager rescinded the offer within an hour — because she is transgender.



But on Tuesday, national KFC spokespeople said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the company decided instead to fire the manager and offer the woman, Georgia Carter, a job “effective immediately.”

“The manager has been terminated for violating the franchisee’s anti-discrimination policy, which is inclusive of gender identity and sexual orientation,” KFC said in a statement on Tuesday to BuzzFeed News. The company said the decision came after the owner of the franchise restaurant in Richmond investigated the situation.

“The franchisee’s leadership has also had a conversation with Ms. Carter," the statement read, "offering her employment at this restaurant or any of their Richmond area KFC restaurants, effective immediately.”



The intervention was a particularly swift example of a national corporation implementing its own LGBT nondiscrimination policies, even in a location where state law doesn't offer employees the same protections.



Last week, Carter had called her boyfriend to celebrate her job offer, she said in an interview with KTRK, which first reported Carter’s allegations on Saturday. "I'm an active member of society again," she told her boyfriend. "I was so happy."

But when the manager called back within an hour, she said, "He was like, 'My supervisor and I have a problem because on your license it says 'male,' but you're...' and I was like, 'I'm transgender.’”

The manager rescinded the job offer, according to Carter, because the manager and his supervisors did not know which bathroom Carter should use.

Some people were sharing the news on Twitter. By Tuesday morning, the corporate offices for the chicken chain were crowing at the manager and cooing for Carter.