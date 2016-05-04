Justice Department Says North Carolina Anti-LGBT Law Violates Civil Rights Act

The federal government could seek a court order to gain compliance, an official with the department told BuzzFeed News.

The Justice Department on Wednesday warned North Carolina's governor that a recent anti-LGBT state law violates federal civil rights laws.

"The state is engaging in a pattern or practice of discrimination against transgender state employees," U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta wrote in a letter to Gov. Pat McCrory.

Known as HB2, the law bans transgender people access to restrooms that match their gender identity in government buildings and schools, and in doing so, violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, she added.

Gupta gave McCrory until May 9 to bring North Carolina back into compliance.

The governor responded in a statement Wednesday night, saying that the Obama administration "has not only staked out its position for North Carolina, but for all states, universities and most employers in the U.S. The right and expectation of privacy in one of the most private areas of our personal lives is now in jeopardy."

McCrory, who has repeatedly claimed that transgender people pose a threat in women's restrooms, added, "We will be reviewing to determine the next steps.”



The law passed in March has faced widespread backlash from businesses and entertainers, and has triggered demonstrations from critics who say it protects those who engage in discrimination.