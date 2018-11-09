Florida Is A Giant Mess Again And Lawsuits Are Flying Ahead Of Possible Recounts

Republicans say local officials have commited “fraud,” while Democrats say the state is planning to undercount young voters and racial minorities.

“Lock her up!” yelled a throng of protesters on Friday, who’d gathered outside the office of Brenda Snipes, the Democratic Broward County Elections Supervisor. Republicans had sued Snipes the night before, accusing her of hiding records and committing “fraud” tallying in midterm election results. That lawsuit is one of at least three in Florida this week over Tuesday’s vote — including one from Democrats, who say the votes from racial minorities are being illegally ignored — as state officials careened toward a Saturday noon deadline to figure out if they must conduct a recount. Two nationally significant statewide races, the contests for US Senate and governor, have transfixed the country’s attention in a state plagued by years of partisan litigation over how votes are counted in the days after elections. Slim leads by Republicans in Florida have shrunk since the vote count began, especially as votes are counted in more urban counties, leading Democrats to believe they could overcome their rivals and snatch razor-thin victories.

Powerhouse lawyers from both parties have been scrambled to Florida to deal with the litigation. Veteran election lawyer Marc Elias is taking up Nelson’s cause: a lawyer from his firm is representing Nelson and Florida Democrats in court. Elias represented Hillary Clinton and Democratic National Committee during the 2016 campaign. The National Republican Senatorial Committee and Scott have retained the firm Gibson Dunn, veterans of Bush v. Gore.

The Democratic Executive Committee of Florida and Sen. Bill Nelson, the incumbent Democratic US senator, filed a complaint in federal court Thursday night alleging the Florida Secretary of State’s Office will ignore votes — from legal, registered voters — due to an overzealous system that tosses out mismatched signatures. The Democrats’ concern is with votes cast by mail and provisional ballots. If the signatures on the ballot don’t match the one on file, they say, local election canvassing boards toss out the ballots and state officials don’t consider them. “[U]nreliable signature matching process that has been shown to result in the disproportionate rejection of VBM and provisional ballots cast by ethnic and racial minorities, as well as young, first-time voters,” the complaint says. Florida law requires a machine recount when a race’s margin reaches 0.5%; a recount by hand is necessary when the margin is less than 0.25%. On Friday, the Florida Division of Elections reported the senate race was split by just 0.18%, putting Republican Gov. Rick Scott slightly ahead of Nelson. The governor’s race was split by .44%, giving an edge to Republican Ron DeSantis in his race against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

